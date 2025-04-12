Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.20 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 339818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $575.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.