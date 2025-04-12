Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.83 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 4636388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $147,695,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $99,969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 515,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

