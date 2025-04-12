Barclays Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $127.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

CPT stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

