Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Get Palomar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. Palomar has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $40,065.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,933.67. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,415,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.