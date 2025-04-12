Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

CRBG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 409,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 173,995 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 704.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 665,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 582,712 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

