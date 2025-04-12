Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ranpak by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PACK opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACK

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.