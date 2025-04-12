Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,703 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CVRx by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVRx by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRX stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

