Value Stocks To Watch Now – April 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that are considered undervalued relative to their underlying fundamentals, such as earnings or book value. Investors in value stocks typically look for bargains, believing that the market will eventually recognize the companies’ true worth, which can lead to price appreciation and potentially attractive dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 212,653,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,311,416. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.54. 12,780,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. The company has a market cap of $630.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $8.15 on Thursday, hitting $513.26. 5,413,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.38 and a 200-day moving average of $474.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Read More