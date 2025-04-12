Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,929 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $77,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.