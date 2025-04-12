Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Evolus were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evolus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In related news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,057.17. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Trading Up 1.4 %

Evolus stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.