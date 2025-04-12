Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $293,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

