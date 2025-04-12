Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $223,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of UEC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

