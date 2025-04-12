Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 3,365 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cricut were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $124,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,647,584.22. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,869. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

