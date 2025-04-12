Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 475,384 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 328,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 121,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

