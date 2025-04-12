Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $255,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fox Factory by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.