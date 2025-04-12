Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.