Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $86,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MP Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MP Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

