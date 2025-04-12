Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 423 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

