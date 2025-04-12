Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 12,056.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $148.48 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

