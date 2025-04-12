Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $740,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

