Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.