Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
