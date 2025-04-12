Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $324.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average is $281.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.