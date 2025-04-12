The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAH. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAH opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

