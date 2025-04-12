Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $302.00 to $316.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.38.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $321.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $245.04 and a 52 week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

