The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) SVP Sells $186,250.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

