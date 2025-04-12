The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) SVP Sells $186,250.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Simply Good Foods Price Performance
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
