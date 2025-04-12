Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 915,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,001,748.76. The trade was a 13.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -343.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

