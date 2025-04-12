Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of PLYM opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $639.95 million, a P/E ratio of 702.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
