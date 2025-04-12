Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

