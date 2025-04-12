Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $26,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.