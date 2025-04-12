Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives $69.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Evergy has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

