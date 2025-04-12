Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,694 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
