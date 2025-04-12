First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Shares of FRME opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
