First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 809.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

