Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Stock Up 1.8 %

AerCap stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. AerCap has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,560,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,802,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.