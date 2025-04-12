Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $3.83 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RLI by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.15.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

