Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $3.83 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 354,219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RLI by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $91.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.
In related news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
