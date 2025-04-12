Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $396.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

AON Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $375.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.56. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

