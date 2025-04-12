Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 147,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.51.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

