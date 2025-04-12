Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.22.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

