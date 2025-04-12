Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 115.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

