Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

