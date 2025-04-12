ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,753 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paramount Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.13 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $897.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

