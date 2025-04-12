Brokerages Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Price Target at $65.38

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of VVX opened at $49.76 on Friday. V2X has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
