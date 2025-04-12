Brokerages Set V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Price Target at $65.38

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in V2X by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVX opened at $49.76 on Friday. V2X has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

