Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 868,993 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 868,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 236,037 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.