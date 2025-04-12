Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,607,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 433.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

