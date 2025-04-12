Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of TFX opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

