Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXT. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.09.

TXT stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

