Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $234.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after buying an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,298,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,003,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 223,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.