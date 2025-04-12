Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

SNA stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.58 and a 200-day moving average of $336.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

