JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.62. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

