Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Neogen by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4,955.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,835 shares of company stock worth $469,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

